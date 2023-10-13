Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
In Cotton County, a Walters man has been charged with seven charges in total, including...
Walters man racks up 7 charges, including DUI and eluding police
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween displays
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
60-year-old Andon Johnson, otherwise known as “Shoopy,” faces up to life in prison for...
Grady Co. man in custody after allegedly assaulting man with axe handle

Latest News

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
Lawton tattoo shop in action
Tattoo shops celebrate Friday the Thirteenth with $13 tattoos
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms