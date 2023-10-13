Safe Center hosts annual Gala Fundraiser

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Safe Center, a nonprofit that helps people in crisis, held their annual gala fundraiser last night, Oct. 12, 2023.

The event took place in Marlow and featured live music and a silent auction.

The Safe Center has operated for more than 30 years and offers many services like emergency shelters, legal advocacy and child forensic interviews.

