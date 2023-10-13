Salvation Army of Lawton prepares for Angel Tree program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army of Lawton is preparing to take applications for their Angel Tree program.

In person applications will be accepted Monday, Oct. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, of next week.

Online applications will be accepted beginning Monday until the end of October at saangeltree.org.

Assistance is available for eligible children between the ages of 0 and 12 in Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman Counties.

