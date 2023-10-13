Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Salvation Army of Lawton prepares for Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army of Lawton is preparing to take applications for their Angel Tree program.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army of Lawton is preparing to take applications for their Angel Tree program.

In person applications will be accepted Monday, Oct. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, of next week.

Online applications will be accepted beginning Monday until the end of October at saangeltree.org.

Assistance is available for eligible children between the ages of 0 and 12 in Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman Counties.

