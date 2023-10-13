Summit Utilities commit thousands to area nonprofits

Expert Connections
Summit has selected 15 nonprofit organizations with each organization getting a portion of the committed $30,000.
By Justin Allen Rose and Tarra Bates
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summit Utilities of Oklahoma is committing thousands of dollars to area nonprofits including several in Lawton.

Summit has selected 15 nonprofit organizations with each organization getting a portion of the committed $30,000.

Some of the organizations include the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, the Lawton Food Bank, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and the Family Promise of Lawton.

