Summit Utilities commit thousands to area nonprofits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summit Utilities of Oklahoma is committing thousands of dollars to area nonprofits including several in Lawton.

Summit has selected 15 nonprofit organizations with each organization getting a portion of the committed $30,000.

Some of the organizations include the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, the Lawton Food Bank, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and the Family Promise of Lawton.

