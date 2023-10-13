Expert Connections
Tattoo shops celebrate Friday the Thirteenth with $13 tattoos

For many people, Friday the Thirteenth is an unlucky omen, but the day has a better meaning for area tattoo parlors.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For many people, Friday the Thirteenth is an unlucky omen, but the day has a better meaning for area tattoo parlors.

Shops across the area celebrated the day and offered customers $13 tattoos.

KSWO 7News spoke with a couple of local tattoo artists while they were hard at work, and they were happy to have this special kind of outreach for their businesses.

Jeremy Dodd, tattoo artist at Inkwell Tattoo, said these sorts of events allow people to have lifelong memories with loved ones.

”More than anything, it’s kind of like an event, and just like any event people want to be a part of it and have something to remember it. It tells a story if they come with friends or loved ones or anybody like that. It’s something to do together that will literally last a lifetime.”

Kristina Wright, tattoo artist at Central Tattoo Ink, said having tattoos marked down to $13 allows people the luxury of getting something that is usually much more expensive.

“For a lot of people, it’s like the one time they have to get out and get something a little affordable, that they can’t get during a normal day. because a lot of the time tattoos are pretty expensive, and they are a luxury, so it gives people a chance to get something.”

And they said the content of their art covers a wide range from darker tattoos that embrace the spirit of Friday the 13th, to more cute softer pieces.

