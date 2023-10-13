Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

USPS announces 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines

The United States Post Office has announced its 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines
The United States Post Office has announced its 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United States Post Office has announced its 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines.

The deadlines will cover domestic, international, and military shipping destinations to allow for timely deliveries by Christmas.

According to the USPS website, the deadlines are as follows:

Lower 48 states (excludes Alaska and Hawaii):

  • USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail - Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

Military post offices:

  • USPS Ground Advantage - Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail - Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail - Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service - Dec. 15

They have announced there will also be no holiday surcharges this season.

For more deadlines and details on holiday mail deadlines, you can visit the USPS website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
In Cotton County, a Walters man has been charged with seven charges in total, including...
Walters man racks up 7 charges, including DUI and eluding police
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween displays
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
60-year-old Andon Johnson, otherwise known as “Shoopy,” faces up to life in prison for...
Grady Co. man in custody after allegedly assaulting man with axe handle

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after being shot during a road trip in Arizona.
Brothers on road trip shot by random person while stopped at gas station, family says
Senator James Lankford
Lankford urges Secretary of State to freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets
President Joe Biden speaks at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia....
Biden administration awards $7 billion for clean hydrogen hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels