USPS announces 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United States Post Office has announced its 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines.

The deadlines will cover domestic, international, and military shipping destinations to allow for timely deliveries by Christmas.

According to the USPS website, the deadlines are as follows:

Lower 48 states (excludes Alaska and Hawaii):

USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Dec. 16

Priority Mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

Military post offices:

USPS Ground Advantage - Nov. 6

First-Class Mail - Dec. 9

Priority Mail - Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service - Dec. 15

They have announced there will also be no holiday surcharges this season.

For more deadlines and details on holiday mail deadlines, you can visit the USPS website here.

