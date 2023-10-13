Wichita Falls mosquitoes test positive for encephalitis

WICHITA FALLS, Tx. (KSWO) - The City of Wichita Falls is urging citizens to take precautions after mosquitoes were confirmed to have encephalitis.

Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain.

They said that people can prevent mosquito bites by Following the “Four Ds.”

Dump/Drain: This means to dump or drain and wipe the sides of containers that hold water to deter mosquitos from gathering.

Deet: Wear an EPA-approved insect repellent when outside.

Dress: Wear long sleeves and long pants if you are going to be outside where mosquitoes are active.

Dusk/Dawn and All Day: Limit your activity outside during dusk and dawn because mosquitoes are generally considered most active at that time.

