Almost 600 graduate from basic training on Fort Sill Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 600 soldiers from three different batteries took to Fort Sill’s polo field to graduate from basic training Friday afternoon.

The units that graduate today include B Battery, 1st of the 22nd Field Artillery B Battery, 1st of the 31st Field Artillery, and finally D Battery, 1st of the 31st.

Today’s graduates are comprised of active duty, National Guard and reservists.

They’ll now head to Advanced Individual Training to learn their craft including jobs in Artillery, Air Defense, Medical, intel and more.

Also, we have three honor graduates to tell you about.

From Greenville, South Carolina, Private Chloe Abumousse, from Shelton, Washington, Private Mario Boxle and from Queen Creek, Arizona, PFC Lockland Williams. All graduated with honors today.

