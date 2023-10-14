Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Almost 600 graduate from basic training on Fort Sill Friday

Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.
Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 600 soldiers from three different batteries took to Fort Sill’s polo field to graduate from basic training Friday afternoon.

The units that graduate today include B Battery, 1st of the 22nd Field Artillery B Battery, 1st of the 31st Field Artillery, and finally D Battery, 1st of the 31st.

Today’s graduates are comprised of active duty, National Guard and reservists.

They’ll now head to Advanced Individual Training to learn their craft including jobs in Artillery, Air Defense, Medical, intel and more.

Also, we have three honor graduates to tell you about.

From Greenville, South Carolina, Private Chloe Abumousse, from Shelton, Washington, Private Mario Boxle and from Queen Creek, Arizona, PFC Lockland Williams. All graduated with honors today.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
In Cotton County, a Walters man has been charged with seven charges in total, including...
Walters man racks up 7 charges, including DUI and eluding police
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween displays
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
60-year-old Andon Johnson, otherwise known as “Shoopy,” faces up to life in prison for...
Grady Co. man in custody after allegedly assaulting man with axe handle

Latest News

An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
SW Oklahomans react to Scalise drop out & gov't shut down
SW Oklahomans react to Scalise drop out & looming gov’t shut down
Solar Eclipse Coverage
Happening tomorrow: the annular solar eclipse
Last nights cold front brought cooler temperatures, which will continue throughout the weekend...
Dry Conditions and Cooler Temperatures This Weekend | 10/13 PM