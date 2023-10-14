Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.

Grady County Sheriff, Gary Boggess, told 7News at about 4:25 p.m., his office received a call that shots were fired at a home near County Road 1570.

He said Dee Cook from Carnegie allegedly stabbed Douglas Dees in the leg. Dees, who lived at the address, had a gun and shot Cook who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dees was transported to the hospital for his leg injury. The sheriff says no arrests have been made at this time the district attorney is expected to make a decision Monday on a charge of homicide or self-defense.

