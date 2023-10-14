Breezy Conditions Continue Into This Weekend | 10/14 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this morning, temperatures will be chilly in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and winds will pick up after sunrise. Wind gusts this morning and afternoon could reach up to 20-30 mph. Cloud cover will be minimal today, allowing for perfect viewing of the Annular Solar Eclipse. For those who would like to see this event, you will want to look south/southeast. Please remember to wear protective eye wear as looking directly at the eclipse may cause damage to your eyes. Tonight, winds will calm down with mostly clear skies and a low of 45.

The rest of the weekend looks to remain the same, with below average temperatures and gusty north winds on Sunday. There is a low chance for frost across parts of the state Monday morning, but this will stay confined to northern OK. For Texoma, freezing temperatures are not expected, but temperatures in the upper 30s will make for a chilly morning.

A large, mild and dry airmass covering the United States should linger into Monday, but a warming trend is on the horizon. Temperatures are expected to jump back into the 80s by midweek, but a low pressure system is expected to develop near the Canadian Rockies, and drop south into the central plains. This will bring a cold front through the state Wednesday afternoon; however, temperatures are only expected to drop slightly. Some models do suggest the chance for rain with this front, but at this time, chances remain low.

Have a great morning, and enjoy the Annular Solar Eclipse!

- 7News Student Meteorologist Dylan Strilko

