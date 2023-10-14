Clear and calm conditions for the middle of the weekend | 10/14 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Hopefully, you were able to see the eclipse today, and if not you have another chance to see one again next April. Tonight, if you step outside around 10 pm you will be able to see four planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune! Uranus and Neptune might be hard to see with the naked eye, but Jupiter and Saturn should be nice and bright. If you plan on going out and trying to find the planets you will most likely need a jacket with temperatures dropping to the 50s by 10 pm. We will have clear and calm conditions tonight, so it will be a good night to try and spot them!

Tomorrow morning, we will wake up to that low of around 43 degrees. We will start to warm up as that sun rises, and we will eventually reach a high of 67 degrees. It will be a little cooler than the temperatures we have seen in the past few days, but these temperatures are a little bit more seasonal. Sunny skies are expected with winds blowing out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour. We could see some gusts in the lower 20s, but it shouldn’t get any stronger than that.

Starting the work week, we will have mostly sunny skies and stay in those upper 60s for that high. We should see clear and calm conditions, and those winds will be coming out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Nothing crazy to be seen in the early days of the work week.

As we head into Wednesday, however, we do have a chance to see some showers in your forecast. Those chances are around 40% currently, but this could very well change. This is due to a cold front that will be pushing through the area, but it won’t be a strong one. It will only drop our highs to the mid to upper 70s.

Hope everyone is enjoying their weekend!

-Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.