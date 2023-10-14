Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Be sure to grab your lederhosen because Comanche County Fairgrounds is having its 50th annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend.

The event started at 5 p.m. and lasted until 11 p.m. Friday evening

Here you can catch a glimpse of authentic German tradition and cuisine without having to buy an overseas ticket.

Officials say this is a family-friendly event with prizes being handed out at the door for the best costumes.

7News spoke with the executive director of Comanche County Fairgrounds, Richard Pool, who says this is the longest-running Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton.

“I’ve been here twenty-plus years and we’ve just continued on with the German-American club to just continue the tradition,” said Pool. “This is our 50th year of doing this, and it’s just so wonderful that people come out. We have a good time, we have good food and good beverages. You can’t beat it.”

The celebration carries on to Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. so be sure to stop by.

