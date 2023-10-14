Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation. (Source: WTOC)
By Sam Bauman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A former Army ranger is now enjoying his new home thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

WTOC reports that veteran Ryan Davis lost three limbs while serving our country in Afghanistan but never lost his will to not only live but to live with joy.

Earlier this year, the Davis family was selected to have an accessible home built for them by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Now, five months later, their new home is complete.

“Oh my gosh … wow,” Davis said as he entered the home. “It’s really hard to put a word on such an overwhelmingly positive experience.”

The family got a chance to see their completed home for the first time on Thursday.

“It’s a house, yes, but it’s more than that,” Sarah Hollis, with the Gary Sinise Foundation, said.

The house was made specifically for the Davis family.

“This is going to change the game right here,” Davis said.

Every single detail of the home was built with intention.

“We want to make it a home for everybody,” Michael Roberts, with Michael Roberts Custom Homes, said.

From the height of the counters to the width of the halls, everything was tailored for the Davis family.

“This new home will provide me with an area to really fill in this family and that’s really the most accessible thing you can give anybody, is the opportunity to be the best for their family,” Davis said.

The family is looking forward to making their new house a home after going through the lowest of lows to the highest highs together.

“It really has really been kind of a story of resiliency, making it through together and being here today happy, somehow, through God, the community and Gary,” Davis said.

The Davis family home is the 87th home built by the Gary Sinise Foundation and presented to the family mortgage-free.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
In Cotton County, a Walters man has been charged with seven charges in total, including...
Walters man racks up 7 charges, including DUI and eluding police
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween displays
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
60-year-old Andon Johnson, otherwise known as “Shoopy,” faces up to life in prison for...
Grady Co. man in custody after allegedly assaulting man with axe handle

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.
Almost 600 graduate from basic training on Fort Sill Friday
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms