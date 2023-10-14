SW Oklahomans react to Scalise drop out & looming gov’t shut down

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following Steve Scalise removing himself from the House Speaker race-- the government is more frozen than ever... But does Southwest Oklahoma know about the drama in the House of Representatives right now?

”I do not. I don’t know anything about that,” Ashley Lewis said.

“Yes,” Kevin Gulley said.

Not everyone interviewed knew all the consequences of not having a Speaker in place, but once they learned it could mean a government shutdown is looming, they had some realizations.

”I feel like that would be, it would shake up the economy a bit,” Gulley said.

”Could definitely be in a crisis man, especially with a lot of military, being from a military town,” Craig Foster said.

After learning we are just a month and a day away from a shutdown if Congress doesn’t pass its appropriations bills, most of those interviewed agreed on the importance of having the Speaker seat filled sooner rather than later-- and worried about the impact.

“Hopefully, it would not affect us too, too much, but I know it could be a significant down fall,” Gulley said.

“It definitely could hurt us in a different way , because we go into crisis and we’re supposed to be the country that’s the strong, the free, the people come here for freedom and definitely more benefits, so with us going into a lock down or shut down it’s definitely going to hurt us a lot worse,” Foster said.

“It doesn’t look good, that’s for sure,” Lewis said.

“It’s scary,” Megan Jones said.

Amongst the names being floated regarding replacements for the Speaker seat, Trump was person everyone knew something about, but that doesn’t mean he’s a favorite for the role.

“If we get someone else, I feel like that will be a better step forward, rather than going to Trump,” Gulley said.

“Far as the country operates, if he’s the best business man available, then why not,” Foster said.

“I’m Donald Trump, so,” Jones said.

It’s a hard topic to understand, even for those well-versed in politics, but the people we interviewed agreed it was worth the time.

“I didn’t know what that fully meant, so now that I have a better understanding I definitely would, like, keep a closer eye on that,” Gulley said.

“I, obviously, need to be a little more educated and be a little more interested in what’s going on,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.