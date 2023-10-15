Haunted house actors discuss safety measures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Haunted Houses are meant to be fun -- but sometimes, our own fear can push us over the edge.

”I understand sometimes accidents happen with fight or flight but there are some people out their who like to rough up our actors and touch them when they’re not supposed to,” said Trail of Fear Administrator Katherine Carter.

She said both security and EMTs are on the property at all times to prevent this, or any other accidents. Adding that all management has training as an extra measure.

”One thing that people do actually enjoy about the trail of fear is that we are a no-touch facility,” she explained. “We have a certain distance, it’s usually between a 0.5-1 ft distance between the patrons that come through. That ensures that we don’t accidentally bump them, and that if that patron has that fight or flight response, they’re not going to hurt the actors.”

Rebekah Fanning is currently in her 4th year working with the haunt. She said she’s had a fair share of experiences with patrons.

”I’ve had people throw fists at me, throw keys at me, kick me, try to spit on me, try to fight me,” she said. “It’s just what comes with it when they’re scared.”

Despite all of that, she said she still loves her job. She added a reminder to guests that fear is the overall theme of the experience.

”You’re paying to get scared, so just enjoy the experience,” she said. “Don’t try to fight us, because we’re here to scare you, so just enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.