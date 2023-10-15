Expert Connections
Mild Temperatures Continue, but the Heat Returns This Week | 10/15 AM

Temperatures are staying mild today and tomorrow, but a big warm up is forecasted to start Tuesday, and continue through the week and next weekend.
By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Morning temperatures are on the chillier side, but daytime heating from the sun will warm the region into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Overall, sunny skies are expected with gusty winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. By sundown, the lack of daytime heating will calm down the winds and skies will remain clear. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday morning, frost may be seen on the ground in our far northern counties such as Washita and Beckham counties where a Frost Advisory has been issued. This advisory goes into effect at 4 AM Monday morning, and will expire at 9 AM. Overall, freezing temperatures are not expected in the Texoma region tomorrow morning.

By Tuesday, warmer temperatures return with a high of 76. However, early morning temperatures will still be very chilly, especially for the first half of the week. This warming trend will continue into next weekend, with temperatures ranging from the high 70s to near 90.

Wednesday, gusty winds will return blowing out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures are expected to break into the 80s Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold will likely move through Wednesday night, but temperatures will rebound by Thursday afternoon. We are monitoring the potential for some showers and potential thunderstorms Wednesday evening; however, models do not seem to agree on the most likely scenario. As of now, we are keeping the chance low unless models can agree on an outcome. Although, based on recent model trends, it appears the chance for rain may be diminishing.

Have a wonderful day!

-7News Student Meteorologist Dylan Strilko

