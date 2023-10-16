Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

7News’ Tarra Bates kicks off voter tour

7News' Tarra Bates visited Bethlehem Baptist to speak about the history and importance behind voting.
By Anthony Winn and Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a right to have your voices heard by getting out and voting, and hitting the polls can the best way to make effective change in the community.

Pastor Willie Smith of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton shared the importance of citizens performing their civic duty.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership, and our democracy allows us as citizens to vote for our leaders,” he said. “I believe this allows our church to carry a faith beyond the walls by voting our convictions.”

Smith continued on, sharing his belief on how to raise the percentage of voting citizens.

“We have to educate those on the importance of voting. I think some give up because things aren’t going their way, but as long as you can voice your conviction through voting, that’s what’s necessary,” Smith said. “Our democracy and those that have fought for the right to vote should prompt us to get out and vote.”

Our 7News Anchor, Tarra Bates spoke to the congregation about the history of voting, along with it’s importance. She also shared a few statistics about the current voting population.

“So in this city, there are 91,000 people. 69,000 potential registered voters, but there are only 39,000 on the roll,” she said.

Bates is traveling around Lawton discussing the importance of voting. For more information, you can reach out to her via email.

