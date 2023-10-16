Bristol Apartments residents still dealing with storm damage.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Most people just crack a window in their home when they want some fresh air. Meanwhile, residents at the Bristol Apartments in Lawton just have to stick their hand right through.

It’s been four months since that damaging storm hit Lawton back in June, and residents are still dealing with the fallout.

Lance Stanley is one of those residents. He said having broken windows in his unit is only bringing more problems.

”We have to constantly run the AC and stuff because that’s the only way to maintain the house to stay comfortable,” he said. “It’s gone up like $100-$200.”

Stanley said he and other residents were given plastic sheets to put over their windows as a temporary solution, to keep air from entering their apartment. But, this can only last for so long.

”It’s more of just like a band-aid, because like I said, it’s just a thin sheet of plastic,” Stanley explained. “It does keep some stuff out, but, it doesn’t help when it’s hundreds of degrees outside.”

7News got in touch with the Bristol’s managing company, Haley Residential. Their representative said they’re currently held up by insurance. Adding they’re waiting on the company to approve their claim before moving forward.

There’s no timeline on when that will happen.

In the meantime, Stanley said he’s anxious for the winter months. He hopes apartment managers can offer some relief.

”I’m not trying to cause problems for the apartment or anything,” he said. “The simple fact of the matter is, nobody has windows and we haven’t been compensated in regards to like, ‘Hey, since your windows are out, maybe we can help you out with the electric by not charging so much,’ or something like that.”

Haley Residential said they’re constantly following up to get this matter resolved quickly, asking residents for patience during this time.

