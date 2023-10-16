Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche County Commissioners meeting discusses new inmate housing

New housing for Comanche County inmates was up for discussion this morning at the Comanche County Commissioners meeting.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New housing for Comanche County inmates was up for discussion this morning, Oct. 16, at the Comanche County Commissioners meeting, however, there was not a resolution passed.

In order for it to pass, the four agencies that are housing the inmates would have to agree on the proposed housing.

William Hobbs, the jail administrator, said there are 391 total men and women in the facilities from Comanche and Tillman Counties, including eight on their way to the Department of Corrections.

They refer to cells as modules, and Hobbs estimated the cost would be $1,000 per module. They said they will need about 30.

Hobbs said he has not checked all of the modules yet, but the control system for the modules is faulty and may need to be replaced.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
One administrator shared how her park keeps both guests and actors safe during the season.
Haunted house actors discuss safety measures
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton

Latest News

State Highway narrows following weekend crash
New housing for Comanche County inmates was up for discussion this morning at the Comanche...
Comanche County Commissioners meeting discusses new inmate housing
Woman injured in rollover wreck near Devol
Grandfield woman in critical condition following rollover wreck
Cooler temperatures in the forecast for today | 10/16 AM
Cooler temperatures in the forecast for today | 10/16 AM