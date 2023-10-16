Comanche County Commissioners meeting discusses new inmate housing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New housing for Comanche County inmates was up for discussion this morning, Oct. 16, at the Comanche County Commissioners meeting, however, there was not a resolution passed.

In order for it to pass, the four agencies that are housing the inmates would have to agree on the proposed housing.

William Hobbs, the jail administrator, said there are 391 total men and women in the facilities from Comanche and Tillman Counties, including eight on their way to the Department of Corrections.

They refer to cells as modules, and Hobbs estimated the cost would be $1,000 per module. They said they will need about 30.

Hobbs said he has not checked all of the modules yet, but the control system for the modules is faulty and may need to be replaced.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.