Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Oklahoma Arts Conference comes to Lawton

During the conversation, the Oklahoma Arts Conference that is coming to Lawton for the very first time was discussed.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Tarra Bates
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today for Community Conversations, KSWO welcomed Molly O’Connor from the Oklahoma Arts Council to talk about the upcoming events for the Conference.

7News anchor Tarra Bates and Molly O’Connor discussed the Oklahoma Arts Conference that is coming to Lawton for the very first time, several of the different events going on during the conference, as well as what the public can expect when they attend the conference.

To learn more about the Oklahoma Arts Conference you can watch the interview above, and you check out our news story about the conference here.

