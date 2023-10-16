Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cooler morning temperatures for the beginning of the work week | 10/15 PM

Cooler morning temperatures for the beginning of the work week
By Lauren Brand
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy this Sunday before the start of the work week. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will drop to 40 degrees as a low. You will definitely need to send those kiddos to school with a jacket on hand for tomorrow. Layers will be needed because as we warm throughout the day Monday, we will reach a high of around 66 degrees. It is that time of year where the morning temperatures will be chilly, but we will be warming up throughout the day.

Tuesday will look very similar to Monday. Early morning temperatures will be cold, reaching a low of 40 degrees. Other areas could see temperatures in the high 30s. Winds will come out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Wednesday, we will see a cold front move through the region. There is still some uncertainty about the timing of this cold front, but it is expected to arrive in the Lawton area around 4pm. The rain chances remain low only around 10% and they will most likely continue to drop.

As we head further into the week, temperatures will keep climbing into the 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the week, especially after that cold front moves through the area.

Hope everyone has a great week!

-Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton
Solar Eclipse Coverage
Happening tomorrow: the annular solar eclipse

Latest News

Temperatures are staying mild today and tomorrow, but a big warm up is forecasted to start...
Mild Temperatures Continue, but the Heat Returns This Week | 10/15 AM
Clear and calm conditions for the middle of the weekend
Clear and calm conditions for the middle of the weekend
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Clear and calm conditions for the middle of the weekend | 10/14 PM
Clear and calm conditions for the middle of the weekend
undefined - clipped version