Cooler temperatures in the forecast for today | 10/16 AM

Cooler temperatures will be in the area today, but we will warm back up later in the week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start on the cooler side with temperatures in the upper 30 to lower 40s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny when the sun comes out at 7:40 this morning. Winds will stay out of the north during the day at 5 to 15 mph, which will help keep temperatures on the cooler side during the day. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s in Texoma.

We will begin to see significantly warmer temperatures starting tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Skies will continue to be sunny with winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will warm up more on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s across the area. A weak cold front is expected to move through the area on Wednesday night changing the winds to out of the northwest, but this front will not have much of an impact on temperatures.

We will continue to see temperatures reaching the 80s Thursday through Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday, but cloud coverage will roll into the area on the weekend. While skies will be cloudy this weekend, no rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days.

