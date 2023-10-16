Historic Lawton chapel seeking donations to help maintain building

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the oldest buildings in Lawton is looking for the community’s help.

The Little Chapel is one of several buildings on the National Historical Registry list.

As a nonprofit, they are looking for the community’s help to maintain the building through donations.

They’re also trying to rent out the space for weddings and other events.

”A building this size costs a lot of money, just to maintain. We have had repairs at times, insurance has covered some, and some we have had to go to folks and ask. So what we have done, we are trying to get a two-level, friends of the chapel, people that would be willing to donate money. We have some things we would like to give to them to say, ‘Thank You’”.

The little chapel will be holding an open house on Sunday featuring live performances.

You can read more about the chapel and what it takes tp keep the building maintained here.

