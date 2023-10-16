Expert Connections
Man charged with felony rape in Jackson County

A man charged with felony rape is behind bars this evening, Oct. 16, in Jackson County.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A man charged with felony rape is behind bars this evening, Oct. 16, in Jackson County.

Myles Hill-Roach is facing two charges in total, from 1st degree rape to forcible sodomy.

According to court documents, the victim came forward and said they were raped by Hill while they were intoxicated.

Those same documents said Hill spoke with investigators, saying it was consensual, however he allegedly wrote the victim an apology letter.

Hill is being held on a $150,000 bond.

