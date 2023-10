LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is currently underway.

The enrollment period started Sunday, Oct. 15 and will run through to early Dec. 7.

During that time, applicants can compare and review plans to find the health coverage they need.

You can compare options on the Medicare website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.