Pet of The Week

Oklahoma Arts Conference kicks off in Lawton

The event is going to be held in Lawton, and will put the area’s arts and cultural scene in the spotlight for folks across the state.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Arts Conference kicks off in Southwest Oklahoma for the first time starting tomorrow, Oct. 17.

The event is going to be held in Lawton, and will put the area’s arts and cultural scene in the spotlight for folks across the state.

A few sessions will be free and open to the public with no registration required. However, those interested must RSVP.

The first of the sessions will be the Oklahoma Arts and the Military Summit that will be tomorrow, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cameron University’s McCasland Ballroom.

The second is the Native American Artist Forum from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dorothy Sunrise Lorentino Educational Center.

