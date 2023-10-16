Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

One in critical condition after DUI crash

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Cotton County Saturday night.

The crash happened on the intersection of US-70 and North 24-90 around 11:15 p.m.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling west on US-70 when they ran off the road and rolled several times, before hitting a fence.

OHP added the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital by survival flight and admitted with head, trunk and arm injuries.

