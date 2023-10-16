Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rangers lead Astros 1-0 heading into ALCS Game 2

The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play in Game 2 of the ALCS
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Monday, 4:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers lead the series 1-0.

Houston is 90-72 overall and 39-42 in home games. The Astros rank fifth in the AL with 222 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Texas has a 40-41 record in road games and a 90-72 record overall. The Rangers have hit 233 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .583. Jose Abreu is 12-for-40 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .327 batting average, and has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .222 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
One administrator shared how her park keeps both guests and actors safe during the season.
Haunted house actors discuss safety measures
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton

Latest News

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of Game 1 of...
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS
Houston Texans
Houston QB Stroud’s record streak of attempts without an interception to start a career ends
Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore tries to tone down revenge talk vs. Cowboys
Texas Rangers' Mike Maddux smiles during batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball AL...
Scherzer and Gray added to ALCS roster as Rangers starters against Astros