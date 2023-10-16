Senator Mullin to hold telephone town hall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is set to host a “telephone town hall” tomorrow, Oct. 17.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

During the call, Senator Mullin will give the public an update from Washington, and also answer live questions.

If you want to call in, you can do so at (855) 614-0277

People are being asked to call in 5 to 10 minutes early to get connected.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.