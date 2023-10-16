Shawnee man wanted on counts of child sex crimes

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Grady County, a 30-year-old man from Shawnee is wanted on two counts of child sex crimes.

According to court documents, Dalton Dorrough allegedly disclosed the molestation of a five-year-old to a relative in 2015, that relative then called the police to press charges.

During an interview with investigators, the victim came forward and said Dorrough touched them inappropriately.

Dorrough remains wanted as of Monday evening.

He faces no less than 25 years on either charge if convicted.

