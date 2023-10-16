Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Shawnee man wanted on counts of child sex crimes

In Grady County, a 30-year-old man from Shawnee is wanted on two counts of child sex crimes.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Grady County, a 30-year-old man from Shawnee is wanted on two counts of child sex crimes.

According to court documents, Dalton Dorrough allegedly disclosed the molestation of a five-year-old to a relative in 2015, that relative then called the police to press charges.

During an interview with investigators, the victim came forward and said Dorrough touched them inappropriately.

Dorrough remains wanted as of Monday evening.

He faces no less than 25 years on either charge if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
One administrator shared how her park keeps both guests and actors safe during the season.
Haunted house actors discuss safety measures
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton

Latest News

Residents were given plastic sheets to put over their windows as a temporary solution to keep...
Bristol Apartments residents still dealing with storm damage.
In Grady County, two men are facing felony charges of the larceny of oilfield equipment as well...
Two Grady Co. behind bars after alleged larceny of oilfield equipment
Residents were given plastic sheets to put over their windows as a temporary solution to keep...
Bristol Apartments Storm damage
Man charged with felony rape in Jackson County