State Highway narrows following weekend crash
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COTTON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Following a weekend crash, eastbound I-44 lanes are now open at mile marker 1, north of the Red River in Cotton County.
As of 11 a.m. on Oct. 16, westbound State Highway 36 over I-44 remains narrowed to one lane on the bridge at exit 1.
Temporary traffic signals are in place.
This closure is expected to take a while until repairs are made, according to ODOT.
ODOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route or expect delays.
