State Highway narrows following weekend crash

COTTON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Following a weekend crash, eastbound I-44 lanes are now open at mile marker 1, north of the Red River in Cotton County.

As of 11 a.m. on Oct. 16, westbound State Highway 36 over I-44 remains narrowed to one lane on the bridge at exit 1.

Temporary traffic signals are in place.

This closure is expected to take a while until repairs are made, according to ODOT.

ODOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route or expect delays.

