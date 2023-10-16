Temperatures becoming warmer despite a cold front Wednesday | 10/16PM

Expert Connections
Temperatures becoming warmer despite a cold front Wednesday

Temperatures becoming warmer despite a cold front Wednesday
By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at one more day with temperatures below-average. Conditions will be chilly to start your Tuesday morning with many falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies all day long will stay sunny with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s. South winds at 5 to 15mph. Wind gusts could reach the 20s by the afternoon.

Winds could slightly pick up late Wednesday morning with gusts into the 20s. Skies on Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next frontal passage will be Wednesday. This cold/cool front (more like a wind shift event) will move in during the afternoon but no significant cooler airmass is expected behind the front.

Thursday afternoon will remain in the low 80s and while the day may start with some clouds, they will exit as the day goes on, returning mostly sunny skies to the area later on. Wednesday and Thursday morning will start in the upper 40s.

With the lack of moisture in the mid-levels, rain is not anticipated so expect both days to stay dry! A ridge of high pressure will build across the western half of the U.S. from Thursday on. What does this mean for our weather? It means that temperatures will slightly warm into the upper 80s through the weekend and we’ll stay dry with no rain. With relative humidity staying low along with southwest winds, this may create some fire danger concerns on Saturday. Winds won’t be that strong but it’s still something to keep an eye out for.

Some bad news about the forecast, we may not see our next rain chance until the middle of next week.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

