Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A couple in Kansas is proving it’s never too late to say “I do!”

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old.

The pair met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village in Olathe, where they are both residents.

The newlyweds said they began to bond over their love for playing pool.

They eventually knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater — it’s the little things.”

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they were also able to enjoy a nice dinner with their family and friends.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
One administrator shared how her park keeps both guests and actors safe during the season.
Haunted house actors discuss safety measures
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton
Comanche County Fairgrounds sees 50th Annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lawton

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin in 2022.
Senator Mullin to hold telephone town hall
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak...
GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote
Historic Lawton chapel seeking donations to help maintain building
Historic Lawton chapel seeking donations to help maintain building
Shots were fired at a Kirkwood, Missouri, elementary school trunk-or-treat event on Sunday.
Former prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at trunk-or-treat event, records show