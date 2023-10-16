Expert Connections
Two Grady Co. behind bars after alleged larceny of oilfield equipment

In Grady County, two men are facing felony charges of the larceny of oilfield equipment as well as eluding police.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT
Harley Adams and Michael St. Pierre both face the charges, only Adams faces an additional charge of running from police.

Court documents allege the men stole several pieces of steel oil pipe fittings, bolts and nuts from a Phillips 66 site. Grady County Sheriff’s tried pulling over the truck they were in when Adams, identified as the driver, took off.

The chase ended as soon as it began when Adams pulled over due to a flat tire.

They both face a decade in prison if found guilty.

