Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow | 10/17 AM

Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow.
By Alex Searl
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will begin the day in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area. The sunrise will be at 7:41 this morning, and we will have mostly sunny skies during the entirety of the day. Winds will stay out of the south during the day at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s today, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Tomorrow warmer temperatures will return to the area with morning temperatures in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s. A weak cold front will move through the area in the afternoon tomorrow, but the front will not impact temperatures as we will continue to have warmer temperatures in the back half of this week.

Temperatures from Thursday and Friday will reach the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. We will see more cloud coverage in the area over the weekend, but temperatures will continue to be warm and reach the upper 80s on both days. Winds will be strong out of the south this weekend gusting up to 30 mph. While cloud coverage will be in the area on the weekend, there is no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Have a great Tuesday!

