Candidate contributions report shows who funds State Senate District 32 primary winners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Both primary winners, Republican Dusty Deevers and Democrat Larry Bush, have filed their candidate committee contributions and expenditures reports which allows us to view who gave each candidate money as well as how much money they received within a given reported period.

For the period of July 1, 2023 to Sept. 25, 2023, Dusty Deevers received $33,199 from individuals, and $10,200 from political action committees (PACs).

Within that same time period, Deevers received a $2,800 donation from Hannah Long, campaign manager for Westwin Elements. Another filing for Sept 26, 2023 showed Deevers receiving $2,800 from Kaleigh Long, CEO of Westwin Elements.

Westwin Elements is the company that is bringing the upcoming cobalt refinery to Lawton.

The PACs titled, “Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights,” and “Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee” gave contributions to Deevers.

Larry Bush through the reporting period of July 1, 2023 to Sept. 25, 2023 received a total of $4,250 from individuals and $0 in monetary donations from PACs.

The highest amount Bush received from one individual is $3,300. This came from a retired individual who owned an oil company and has been active in Democratic politics.

Other filings saw Bush receive $2,900 from a candidate committee titled, “Friends of Julia Kirt 2022.” Julia Kirt is an Oklahoma State Senator who represents District 30.

Bush did receive $1,375 of in-kind donations from the PAC titled, “Democrats of the Oklahoma State Senate PAC.” In-kind donations are contributions in a non-monetary form. This particular PAC also paid for Bush’s candidate filing fee.

You can view the full reports for Dusty Deevers here, as well as the full reports for Larry Bush here.

The next filing date for both candidates is scheduled for Dec. 4.

If you want to learn more about the platforms of these two candidates you can watch the KSWO primary debate they both partook in here.

