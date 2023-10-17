Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Candidate contributions report shows who funds State Senate District 32 primary winners

2023 Election Coverage
2023 Election Coverage(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Both primary winners, Republican Dusty Deevers and Democrat Larry Bush, have filed their candidate committee contributions and expenditures reports which allows us to view who gave each candidate money as well as how much money they received within a given reported period.

For the period of July 1, 2023 to Sept. 25, 2023, Dusty Deevers received $33,199 from individuals, and $10,200 from political action committees (PACs).

Within that same time period, Deevers received a $2,800 donation from Hannah Long, campaign manager for Westwin Elements. Another filing for Sept 26, 2023 showed Deevers receiving $2,800 from Kaleigh Long, CEO of Westwin Elements.

Westwin Elements is the company that is bringing the upcoming cobalt refinery to Lawton.

The PACs titled, “Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights,” and “Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee” gave contributions to Deevers.

Larry Bush through the reporting period of July 1, 2023 to Sept. 25, 2023 received a total of $4,250 from individuals and $0 in monetary donations from PACs.

The highest amount Bush received from one individual is $3,300. This came from a retired individual who owned an oil company and has been active in Democratic politics.

Other filings saw Bush receive $2,900 from a candidate committee titled, “Friends of Julia Kirt 2022.” Julia Kirt is an Oklahoma State Senator who represents District 30.

Bush did receive $1,375 of in-kind donations from the PAC titled, “Democrats of the Oklahoma State Senate PAC.” In-kind donations are contributions in a non-monetary form. This particular PAC also paid for Bush’s candidate filing fee.

You can view the full reports for Dusty Deevers here, as well as the full reports for Larry Bush here.

The next filing date for both candidates is scheduled for Dec. 4.

If you want to learn more about the platforms of these two candidates you can watch the KSWO primary debate they both partook in here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
In Grady County, two men are facing felony charges of the larceny of oilfield equipment as well...
Two Grady Co. behind bars after alleged larceny of oilfield equipment
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Man charged with felony rape in Jackson County
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

The Oklahoma Department of Human services said they are lessening a 13-year waitlist to receive...
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow | 10/17 AM
Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow | 10/17 AM
Daughter's boot left in ashes from housefire.
Fire takes home, leaving a single mother to start over