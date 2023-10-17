Carnegie resident presses her luck on game show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sumatie Remnarine is a resident of Carnegie but works in Lawton and says she was treated like a celebrity on the show.

”You actually go and you get royal treatment.” said Remnarine. “You have a trailer, I had a trailer that they did my hair, they did my makeup. They did everything in our trailer. There are snacks, I mean, they call you and then you can go rest in your trailer I mean it’s your spot.”

Remnarine is Native American and also a member of the Kiowa Tribe. She says this moment means a lot to her because she wanted to bring attention to and support her tribe.

“They say that I am the first Native American in the history of the show and so that was super special to me and I wanted to represent my Kiowa Tribe the best way that I could,” stated Remnarine.

What, you might ask, was her most memorable moment of this whole experience?

“I think the most memorable moment is that they had so many, they had over 60,000 applicants they only picked 60 to 90 people to come on the show they chose me and just be yourself,” Remnarine said.

Her episode will air Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. on KSWO.

