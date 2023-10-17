City of Lawton works to combat surplus of unsecured loads on the road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Unsecured loads are a common sight in Lawton, where drivers transport things like trash or debris without covering or ‘securing them’.

The issue recently found it’s way in front of city council.

People driving through the city with unsecured loads can cause problems like litter, or create dangerous conditions on the roadway.

“We constantly have people calling us about the city not looking good because of blowing trash,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. “It’s more than just litter, it’s also a safety issue for life, but when we see the trash on the side of the road it makes our city look bad. The citizens are spending one-hundred thousand dollars a year picking up trash just on this one stretch of 11th street coming to the landfill.”

According to Jason Mansel, the solid waste superintendent, the landfill has given over 400 additional fees this year to people bringing in unsecured loads to dump.

But a larger problem arises when a driver decides they don’t want to pay the thirty dollar fine, and leave with seemingly no consequences.

“If customers or residents choose to turn away from the city of Lawton landfill, we’re putting that uncontained dangerous load back on the roadway. It’s putting any other people who travel the roadway in danger, not only coming to the landfill, but also returning to where it comes from,” Mansel stated.

This can lead to things like illegal dumping or unsecured items flying off the truck, potentially taking a life.

And when it comes to enforcing those fees or holding people accountable, Mansel said unless they drove onto the landfill scale, it’s out of their hands.

“There’s nothing I can do to ensure that resident or that customer does not drive away,” said Mansel. “You know, we do not have a way to enforce that. We’re not police officers, we don’t have the ability to write citations or fines or anything else.”

Officials with Lawton police said these types of offenses aren’t a priority for the department, so the city is left to search for other solutions.

“So our goal is prevention, that’s our number one goal. But sometimes you can’t prevent so you have to suppress,” said Mayor Booker. “We’re talking about thinking outside the box to come up with solutions on how to solve this problem.”

At the moment, Mansel said their main solution is to apply for a grant to get an environmental officer position which would give the landfill more authority.

Mansel said, “I think it would be very beneficial. That position would have the ability to write citations and do things that we currently don’t have the ability to perform.”

However, the city doesn’t want to sit on the issue.

“I don’t think the council is interested in waiting on a grant to be awarded before we act on this,” Booker added. “I believe the council wants action, and they want action now. The council is intent on having a clean city and addressing this problem.”

Officials with the landfill are expected to bring potential solutions at the next city council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.