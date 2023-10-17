Expert Connections
Community Conversations: Crime Stoppers of SW OK prepares for annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs

The conversation spoke about what the organization does, why the annual walk is held, and those few new things taking place this year.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is preparing for their 30th annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs. And this year they’re going to have a few new things.

Jonathan Morgan, President of Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson to talk about the upcoming walk.

During the conversation, Haley and Morgan spoke about what the organization does, why the annual walk is held, and those few new things taking place this year.

To learn about all that and more, check out the interview above.

