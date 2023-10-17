Community Conversations: Crime Stoppers of SW OK prepares for annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is preparing for their 30th annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs. And this year they’re going to have a few new things.

Jonathan Morgan, President of Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson to talk about the upcoming walk.

During the conversation, Haley and Morgan spoke about what the organization does, why the annual walk is held, and those few new things taking place this year.

To learn about all that and more, check out the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.