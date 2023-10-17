Duncan city manager announces resignation Monday
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday evening, officials with the City of Duncan bid farewell to one of the city’s leading figures.
Kimberly Meek is resigning from her position as Duncan City Manager.
According to a press release from the city, Meek worked with the city for seven years on a number of projects, including a number of city audits, infrastructure improvements and upgrades to the city’s water system.
In the press release, Meek released the following statement:
There is no word on a replacement at this time.
