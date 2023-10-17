Duncan man claims deafness after high-speed chase

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man is charged with endangering others while eluding police, following a wild chase last week.

Kyle Antholz faces the single felony charge, and up to five years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, a Duncan Police Officer clocked Antholz driving over 70 mph in a 40 mph area.

Investigators say that’s when they tried catching up with him when he nearly hit a police officer, ran a red light, and struck another vehicle but kept driving.

Authorities were finally able to arrest him after finding his truck wrecked south of 10th Street in Duncan.

He reportedly apologized to the officers and stated that he was deaf.

He has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

