Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fire takes home, leaving a single mother to start over

Daughter's boot left in ashes from housefire.
Daughter's boot left in ashes from housefire.(KSWO)
By Tarra Bates
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elizabeth Hornbeck is still trying to wake up from a nightmare that started October 3, when her home caught on fire.

“Walking through I realized there was a light coming through the curtains in the dining room, that’s when I realied my porch was on fire,” said Hornbeck.

Hornbeck is a Duncan single mother of two who lived in her home for almost a year.

“What am I going to tell my kids, my daughter she’s 3 years old and she finally has her own room sleeping in her own bed. we done it initially in paw patrol and a little bit frozen we were just getting ready to fix up my son’s room which is the one on the north side of the door with the roof in it,” she added.

Now not is it only gone, but memories like pictures and keepsakes burned up as well. She said she is trying to rebuild and needs help because there was no insurance. Hornbeck is also without income because she injured her hand.

Her solution is to convert her mom’s garage into a mini apartment.

If you would like to help, her father set up a gofundme.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
Ryan Towell 2022 mugshot
Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child
One administrator shared how her park keeps both guests and actors safe during the season.
Haunted house actors discuss safety measures
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

"All loads must be secured" sign pictured above at City of Lawton Landfill
City of Lawton works to combat surplus of unsecured loads on the road
Monday evening, officials with the City of Duncan bid farewell to Kimberly Meek
Duncan city manager announces resignation Monday
In Grady County, a 30-year-old man from Shawnee is wanted on two counts of child sex crimes.
Shawnee man wanted on counts of child sex crimes
Residents were given plastic sheets to put over their windows as a temporary solution to keep...
Bristol Apartments residents still dealing with storm damage.