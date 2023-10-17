Fire takes home, leaving a single mother to start over

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elizabeth Hornbeck is still trying to wake up from a nightmare that started October 3, when her home caught on fire.

“Walking through I realized there was a light coming through the curtains in the dining room, that’s when I realied my porch was on fire,” said Hornbeck.

Hornbeck is a Duncan single mother of two who lived in her home for almost a year.

“What am I going to tell my kids, my daughter she’s 3 years old and she finally has her own room sleeping in her own bed. we done it initially in paw patrol and a little bit frozen we were just getting ready to fix up my son’s room which is the one on the north side of the door with the roof in it,” she added.

Now not is it only gone, but memories like pictures and keepsakes burned up as well. She said she is trying to rebuild and needs help because there was no insurance. Hornbeck is also without income because she injured her hand.

Her solution is to convert her mom’s garage into a mini apartment.

If you would like to help, her father set up a gofundme.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.