Greer Co. woman allegedly attempts to bring meth into prison, claims she did so under threat

GREER CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is behind bars in Greer County for conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in methamphetamine.

45-year-old Tequetta Adams faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

According to court documents, Adams was caught trying to smuggle nearly 3 ounces of meth into the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.

Adams told investigators that an unknown man told her to take the package into the prison, and threatened her family’s lives.

Authorities also searched her car and found another two ounces of meth inside.

