Arizona man allegedly confesses to possessing fentanyl during Jackson Co. traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Jackson County, a man faces up to 20 years in prison for the alleged trafficking of fentanyl.

Court documents state Zayair Joyce was the passenger when the car he was in was pulled over, due to the driver speeding.

Officers then searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and was getting ready to open a small bag when Zyair Joyce told the officer it contained fentanyl. Joyce also confessed to having more than a dozen other fentanyl pills inside of his hair gel.

He was booked into jail without incident.

