Las Vegas Sphere gets in Halloween spirit with amazing jack-o’-lantern display

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o'-lantern for the remainder of October. (Source: Sphere Entertainment / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – The hottest new concert venue in the country is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o’-lantern for the remainder of October.

The $2.3 billion venue just opened on Sept. 29 with a U2 concert after five years of construction.

The venue’s unique spherical shape is lit up at night with different stunning projections. On the inside, guests are treated to floor-to-ceiling projections and light shows for a fully immersive experience.

The building stands 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the largest spherical building in the world.

Sphere is the most expensive entertainment venue built in Las Vegas, surpassing Allegiant Stadium that opened in 2020 and cost $1.9 billion.

