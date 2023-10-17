LATS taught Crosby Park Elementary about public transportation benefits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System kicked off its efforts to connect with area youth and teach them about their services.

Kids at Crosby Park Elementary got a lesson on the benefits of public transportation because of it, today, Oct. 17.

During the event, students learned about LATS, got a tour of one of its buses, and even got creative with some art along the side of the vehicle.

This event was a part of the LATS “Ambusadors” Program.

They focused on 4th and 5th graders at the school, as they say these students are on the cusp of transitioning to a greater need for buses.

“A majority of our ridership in the afternoons and even in the mornings, is LPS students, so very important for them to understand the importance of public transportation and how they can get from point A to Point B,” Tony Hansley, Head of Marketing and Innovation for LATS, said.

Crosby Park was just the first school LATS visited for the program, but they hope to meet with more students in the future.

Teachers and parents can learn more about how to get involved on the Lawton Area Transit System’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.