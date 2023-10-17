Marlow man allegedly assaults man with fire extinguisher

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Stephens County, a Marlow man faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly assaulting a man with a fire extinguisher.

In court documents filed on Monday, Shawn Rowe is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators say it began as an argument over a camper trailer when Rowe allegedly hit the victim in the head multiple times.

Rowe’s bond has been set at $25,000.

