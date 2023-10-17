Expert Connections
Marlow man allegedly assaults man with fire extinguisher

Shawn Rowe faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly assaulting a man with a fire...
Shawn Rowe faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly assaulting a man with a fire extinguisher.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Stephens County, a Marlow man faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly assaulting a man with a fire extinguisher.

In court documents filed on Monday, Shawn Rowe is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators say it began as an argument over a camper trailer when Rowe allegedly hit the victim in the head multiple times.

Rowe’s bond has been set at $25,000.

