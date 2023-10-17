Expert Connections
Off-duty military police officer allegedly uses personal vehicle to pull over Lawton man

Adams is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An off-duty military police officer stationed at Altus Air Force base is facing two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public officer.

Court documents allege that, in mid-September, 24-year-old Daviyhn Adams used his personal vehicle to pull a man over on Rogers Lane in Lawton on a suspicion of driving drunk.

Adams allegedly told the driver that he was a federal police officer with jurisdiction, and ordered the man to take a field sobriety test However, when the driver said he was going to call 911, Adams reportedly said “That’s probably a good idea,” and then left, according to those same documents.

Documents also state Adams had equipment installed on his vehicle, including emergency lights and a spotlight.

Online court records show Adams has since bonded out of jail.

If convicted, he faces up to a year and a half in jail.

