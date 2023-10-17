Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist

The Oklahoma Department of Human services said they are lessening a 13-year waitlist to receive Developmental Disability assistance.
By Justin Allen Rose and Anthony Winn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said they are lessening a 13-year waitlist to receive Developmental Disability assistance.

DHS said up to 5,000 families are waiting for aid for disabled family members.

Within the last month, 1,300 families were approved and within that number, 249 are being serviced now.

There is a six to nine month process before actually getting DHS aid.

DHS said the end goal is to become a “no-wait” state.

“Our end goal is to become a no wait state like families have been waiting for 10-12 years as we are slowly working our way well not slowly actually as we are quickly working our way through the cohorts we are reaching families that have only been waiting two or three years,” Ryan Stewart, DDS Communications Coordinator, said.

DHS is also hosting virtual regional family meetings to help families navigate the entire process.

Registration is required.

You can find the link to sign up for the meetings here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
One in critical condition after DUI crash
An altercation in Grady County has left one man dead and another injured.
Altercation in Grady Co. leaves one dead, one injured
In Grady County, two men are facing felony charges of the larceny of oilfield equipment as well...
Two Grady Co. behind bars after alleged larceny of oilfield equipment
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
State Highway narrows following weekend crash

Latest News

The Oklahoma Department of Human services said they are lessening a 13-year waitlist to receive...
OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist
Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow | 10/17 AM
Above average temperatures will return to the area tomorrow | 10/17 AM
Daughter's boot left in ashes from housefire.
Fire takes home, leaving a single mother to start over
"All loads must be secured" sign pictured above at City of Lawton Landfill
City of Lawton works to combat surplus of unsecured loads on the road