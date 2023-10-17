OK DHS attempts to shorten disability assistance waitlist

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said they are lessening a 13-year waitlist to receive Developmental Disability assistance.

DHS said up to 5,000 families are waiting for aid for disabled family members.

Within the last month, 1,300 families were approved and within that number, 249 are being serviced now.

There is a six to nine month process before actually getting DHS aid.

DHS said the end goal is to become a “no-wait” state.

“Our end goal is to become a no wait state like families have been waiting for 10-12 years as we are slowly working our way well not slowly actually as we are quickly working our way through the cohorts we are reaching families that have only been waiting two or three years,” Ryan Stewart, DDS Communications Coordinator, said.

DHS is also hosting virtual regional family meetings to help families navigate the entire process.

Registration is required.

You can find the link to sign up for the meetings here.

