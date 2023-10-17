Parks Jones Realty: Monthly home cost decreases by $20,000 with an increase in listings

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A report by Parks Jones Realtors shows the number of currently for-sale homes increased when compared with this time last month and they’re listed at a lower cost.

Parks Jones says, that out of the 335 homes currently listed, the average asking price for those homes is over $219,000, $20,000 cheaper than the report released Sept. 12.

Prices are, however, still high when compared with averages over the last 12 months.

Parks Jones says yearly averages show the asking price was just under $183,000 while being sold for around $180,000.

Also, according to Bankrate data, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 7.75% this week, down 0.5% from last week. That’s near the highest level since November of 2000.

